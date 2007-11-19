Scandyna Minipods: now with added bling

Scandyna is celebrating its 40th birthday with the launch of a new strictly limited edition Minipod speaker.

Just 200 pairs of the Minipod Jubilee will be available worldwide, each one sporting a unique serial number, gold-plated binding posts and gold feet. The new look is rounded off by a gold Scandyna badge and special Black Graphite paint finish. It's yours for £550.

Eliminating unwanted waves

The iconic Minipod has been designed to appeal to hi-fi buff and the style-conscious alike, its curvy shape derived from the need to eliminate unwanted standing waves from inside the speaker cabinet.

The 2-way design features a 125mm bass/mid-range driver, plus a 25mm high frequency tweeter and can handle the output of amplifiers ranging from 10W to 100W, including a matching 2x 50W amp from Scandyna that's suitably dubbed The Amp.

The Minipod's sensitivity is pegged at 90dB at 4 ohms impedance, frequency range is 55Hz (low-ish) to 25kHz (high).

Joining the new speakers is a revamped The Dock, an Apple-approved docking station for all iPod models including the iPhone. It features a 25W per channel output into two channels and include a subwoofer output and remote. It also costs £550.