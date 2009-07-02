Home Cinema Choice on TechRadar

If you're looking for the very best in home cinema and AV then Home Cinema Choice is the magazine for you.

Every issue, we test the latest in high performance hardware, from big screen TVs and projectors to surround sound systems and Blu-ray players, in a never ending quest to find the most exciting equipment in the land.

Home Cinema Choice's highly experienced reviewers are backed up by the HCC Tech Labs facility, ensuring fair and objective measurements are made of all equipment evaluated. In short, ours are tests you can trust.

We also report from the UK's finest home cinema installations, where high-tech AV is matched with astounding room design, and review the latest Blu-ray and DVD discs with the emphasis firmly on picture and sound quality.

If you love home cinema, you'll love Home Cinema Choice!

Chris Jenkins,

Editor

Contact us

Magazine subscription offers