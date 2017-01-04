Holo Cube is like Hellraiser's puzzle box for AR gaming

If you're a reader of a certain age with for a penchant for gory 1980s horror flicks, you'll know to avoid playing with puzzle boxes. Someone should tell CES 2017 attendees Merge VR - its Holo Cube AR toy has more than a passing resemblance to the cube which summoned the undead in Hellraiser!

Thankfully, the Holo Cube looks to deal in only pleasure, not pain. Combining an iPhone 360-degree headset with a patterned cube that can be tracked by the phone's camera and an app, it turns the box into any digital plaything its developers can think of:

We have such sights to show you...

From a Minecraft-like building game to an anatomy lesson that lets you "hold" a beating heart in your hand, the toy (aimed at children) hopes to entertain and inform by merging the real world with the digital.

“We want to unlock an entirely new digital world for children that’s always safe, exciting, positive, and playful,” said Merge VR co-founder Andrew Trickett.

“HOLO CUBE continues what we started with our revolutionary soft goggles, and it’s just the beginning. We are developing an entire line of products that will create more magical experiences for kids everywhere.”

Merge VR has yet to reveal pricing or a launch schedule for the Holo Cube, but we'll keep you posted.