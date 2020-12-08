Hitman 3 gameplay trailer: check out Agent 47 in action

Hitman 3 is coming, and we've got our best look yet at the upcoming stealth assassination title in a three-minute gameplay trailer from IO Interactive.

The studio behind the Hitman games teased that footage of the upcoming title – set to release on January 20, 201 – would be dropping earlier in the day, and you can check out the video below.

It shows off Agent 47 doing his usual 9-5 of assassination tricks, from falling chandeliers to sneakily throwing someone off the side of a building, with a host of imaginative outcomes shown that likely only scratch the surface of what will be possible in this game.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Introducing HITMAN 3. Get a closer look at some of the new gameplay features and items coming with HITMAN 3.HITMAN 3 will be available on 20 January 2021. Pre-order at https://t.co/TKMXc67aVy and secure your access to the Trinity Pack. pic.twitter.com/gfwpxTpxORDecember 8, 2020

IO Interactive had teased a few locations in previous trailers, but this is our best look so far at navigating the game's intricate levels – as well as the sheer variety of avenues for accomplishing his nefarious tasks.

Perhaps the most interesting options are the administrative ones, with the trailer stressing the ability to even book meetings with your targets directly, which certainly makes it easier to get in their vicinity.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: what we know so far

PS5 controller: what makes the DualSense so special?

Hitman 2 review: what we thought when we first played the game

Next-gen murder

Hitman 3 will release on PC as well as as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X – and should tide you over until IO Interactive's confirmed James Bond game, Project 007 is closer to release.

Don't have a next-gen console yet? IO Interactive is throwing a free next-gen upgrade to players you buy it on the Xbox One or PS4 first. That means you'll be able to get the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X at no extra cost.

You'll have to buy the game digitally, though, with IO Interactive signalling that it's keen to get players used to digital downloads – a trend that's only likely to continue.

It certainly fits in with IO's history of episodic releases, as with 2016's Hitman, though the next iteration will release the entire game at once as was the case with Hitman 2. Players will also have the option to import levels from previous games – and we wouldn't rule out DLC down the line either.