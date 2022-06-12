Hideo Kojima appears at Xbox Bethesda Showcase to announce his new project

Audio player loading…

It's official. Xbox Game Studios is partnering with Kojima Productions for the developer's next big game.

Introduced by Xbox head Phil Spencer at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, game director Hideo Kojima presented a remarkably short video, pretty much just confirming that he and his team will be working with Xbox Game Studios to bring his next project to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Sadly, little else is known about the Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator's next game. Kojima is clearly keeping his cards to his chest, not even going as far as to reveal a name for the project, let alone gameplay or a CGI teaser.

Still, as the focus of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase was to reveal titles coming across the next 12 months, we can only hope that we'll get details on Kojima's new project sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, Kojima Productions' new game will also come to Xbox Game Pass on day one, as has been a theme for reveals of the past two showcases from Xbox and Bethesda.

Kojima's most ambitious project yet?

There's not much to go off from Kojima's teaser. But he does seem enthusiastic about the project, saying:

"I've waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it. With Microsoft's cutting edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept."

The emphasis on cloud technology is interesting, as it's not the first time Kojima Productions has experimented with the feature. Back in the day, the team developed a feature called 'transfarring,' which was essentially just fancy nomenclature for sharing save files between various PlayStation consoles.

Transfarring featured in the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection originally, but it seems that with advancements in cloud-based tech since then, Kojima, in characteristic fashion, likely has something rather ambitious planned in regards to it.