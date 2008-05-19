Orange launches LiveRadio in UK

Orange’s new LiveRadio internet radio launches in the UK this week - the mobile phone and broadband provider's first move into the growing internet radio market.

Orange’s LiveRadio device will allow listeners to tune into over 4,000 internet radio stations.

Internet radio use growing

Latest figures from Rajar show that around 8 million Brits tune into internet radio stations at least once a week.

"For us it's a lot more than a radio," said François Mahieu, Orange UK device director. "If it was just about being in the radio market you could argue that for an operator it might be a bit of a distraction, but we really see this as a gateway to other services that we offer."

Try before you buy

LiveRadio will also connect to the Orange music store so you can choose to buy tracks to download directly to your PC and mobile, should you so wish.

Orange’s LiveRadio can also play MP3 music files (though not AAC files, purchased via iTunes) and is set to cost £99.99 with individual downloads setting you back 99p a pop.