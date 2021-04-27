First look at Amazon Prime Video's next big sci-fi movie, starring Chris Pratt

The Tomorrow War is shaping up to be Amazon Prime Video's next major movie. The Chris Pratt-starring sci-fi flick will hope to follow in the footsteps of Coming 2 America and Sound of Metal in being the streamer's next big hitter, so much so that Amazon has begun to ramp up its marketing of the film three months before release.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant released five brand-new stills from The Tomorrow War. While they don't give too much away about the upcoming movie's plot, they do a good job of showcasing the tension and action that'll be on display later this year.

You can check out all five images in the gallery below:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Will The Tomorrow War continue Amazon Prime Video's recent movie success?

It's possible. With Pratt joined by other big names including J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Yvonne Strahovski, The Tomorrow War should have the star power to interest audiences. Add in its intriguing sci-fi action plot (which you can read below), and The Tomorrow War may have enough about it to continue Amazon Prime Video's hotstreak.

The streaming platform has been on a bit of a roll recently with its exclusive movies. Borat 2 and Sound of Metal have both won big awards at prestigious ceremonies, including the Oscars and BAFTAs, in the past couple of months. Coming 2 America and Borat's sequel, meanwhile, also drew in big viewing figures for Amazon Prime Video upon release, according to different Variety reports, after the streamer secured exclusive distribution rights to both films amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like its counterparts, The Tomorrow War will only be released on Amazon Prime Video. Although theaters and cinema chains are beginning to open their doors globally - thanks to the success of multiple nations' Covid-19 vaccine programs - there are still reservations about how long it'll take for fans to flock back to the big screen to watch movies.

While that uncertainty continues, The Tomorrow War could benefit from film goers staying at home to consume their movie content. The film launches worldwide on July 2, so Amazon and Paramount Pictures will hope that film aficionados enjoy The Tomorrow War from the comfort of their homes and give them another major movie win.

The Tomorrow War stars Pratt as Dan Forrester, a high school teacher who is suddenly recruited by a group of time traveling army personnel to fight a war against an alien species in the year 2051. With humanity losing the fight against their invaders, the world's only hope of survival is to enrol civilians and soldiers from 2021, Forrester travels to the future to save the world - and give his daughter the prospect of a life in doing so.

The Tomorrow War is released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.