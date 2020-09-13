Here’s one of the best outdoor TV displays we could find and it's also the cheapest

SunBriteTV Veranda - $1,499/£1,148 from SunBriteTV (roughly AU$ 2,035) This TV comes with a 4K UHD HDR screen with direct LED backlight and it is up to 50 percent brighter than indoor TVs. The SunBriteTV Veranda is built to withstand the elements and its durable aluminum case protects against rain, snow, extreme temperatures, dust, salt and insects. This TV allows you to take your outdoor home cinema to the next level with the peace of mind that it will be protected no matter what.

As the pandemic continues to affect millions worldwide and forces large segments of the workforce to work from home or remotely, there has been a rise in the demand for outdoor TVs as alfresco living-and-working becomes acceptable.

The SunBriteTV (SB-V-43-4KHDR-BL) is the cheapest true outdoor television set out there, one which as a bonus is a 4K model with HDR support and could easily double as a commercial display signage . At just under $1,500, it is far more expensive than ordinary 43-inch television sets but this one comes with a few differences including being able to operate in low and high temperatures.

As expected, it has a non-traditional chassis, one that combines a modern design with a rugged finish; a powder-coated rust-proof aluminum enclosure is certainly not what you’d expect in your living room, but outside, under a veranda, it does make sense given the dust, humidity and creepy crawlies that might come close to it.

There’s a large weatherproof media bay which protects the connections from external environmental variables. Thick gaskets seal out moisture, with plenty of storage room; connectors include SPDIF, three HDMI and one USB input with a rear IR receiver and a number of legacy connectors.

Sound is not forgotten as well with a pair of built-in 20W down-firing speakers plus a 20W amplifier for compatible all-weather soundbars.

Our sister publication WhatHifi says in its hands-on review of this model that “The SunBriteTV Veranda is an outdoor TV that is wholly built to purpose, offering outstanding build quality, weatherproof design and good sound. And, while the picture quality is a long way short of that offered by the best indoor TVs, outdoor TVs have a whole different set of challenges and have to be rated differently. In its class, this is actually one of the best performers around.”

Note that it comes with a weatherproof remote control but only a one-year warranty that you sadly can’t extend.

Bear in mind

If you've managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.