Hell in a Cell 2021 live stream: how to watch WWE online free and from anywhere

Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns put their belts at the mercy of the cage at this most deranged of Hell in a Cell events, dragged from its usual October slot to bring some Halloweenish hysteria to the summer. There are three belts on the line, so read on as we explain how to watch a Hell in a Cell live stream, wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV giving US viewers a way to watch absolutely FREE!

Drew McIntyre's gone nuclear in his struggle to tear that WWE Championship belt from The All Mighty's shoulders, turning to the cell for his latest - and possibly last - attempt, which should keep out any potential meddlers... at least that's what The Scottish Warrior's hoping.

And it's a family affair in the second Hell in a Cell match of the night, with Rey Mysterio risking further humiliation after The Head of the Table's attack on Dominik. But with trouble now brewing between Reigns and the Usos, The Big Dog's got his own counterpoint to prove - that family isn't necessarily everything.

Elsewhere, Bayley's attempts to wind up SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair have worked, handing the former hugger a golden opportunity to rescue her tattered reputation. The EST of WWE's already shown that Bayley can get into her head, and she's got her work cut out against a dangerous opponent.

Read on for the full Hell in a Cell 2021 card and all you need to know to watch a WWe live stream online from anywhere.

Live stream Hell in a Cell from outside your country

You'll be able to watch Hell in a Cell from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a Hell in a Cell live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.



How to live stream Hell in a Cell in the US - Peacock TV deal + free trial details

How to watch Hell in a Cell: live stream in Canada

WWE's move to Peacock doesn't affect Canadian viewers, which means the best place to watch Hell in a Cell is still WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune into Hell in a Cell, which runs on June 20, with the action beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Hell in a Cell coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch Hell in a Cell: live stream in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch Hell in a Cell in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £14.95. WWE Network, however, is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month, with the first month knocked down to an incredible 99p. You'll have to prepare for a late night though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Sunday night. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Hell in a Cell: live stream in Australia

WWE fans in Australia can tune into Hell in a Cell on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV. The PPV event is available for $24.95. The Hell in a Cell action begins at 10am AEST on Monday morning. Aussies abroad looking to watch a Hell in a Cell live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Hell in a Cell: live stream WWE in Japan

If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9am JST on Monday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to Hell in a Cell via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch Hell in a Cell: live stream in India

WWE fans in India can tune into Hell in a Cell on both Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3, but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 5.30am IST on Monday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

Hell in a Cell card