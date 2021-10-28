Has Netflix's He-Man Part 2 trailer already spoiled its plot?

Spoilers follow for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 and 2.

The first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 has landed online – but has the next entry in Netflix's He-Man reboot already ruined its major plot points?

On Wednesday, October 27, Netflix unveiled the first look at Revelation Part 2. And, judging by its footage, it looks like the second part of Netflix's He-Man animated series will be more action-packed than its predecessor. If it is, it may remain a permanent fixture in our 'best Netflix TV shows' list.

Yet it also seems that Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2's first teaser has gone too far with its, well, revelations. So has the show's latest trailer ruined its key story threads and surprises already?

First, let's take a look at the first teaser for Revelation Part 2:

Looks good, right? It certainly seems that Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 will be more action-oriented than its first batch of episodes. In our opinion, that can only be a good thing.

And yet there's something that's not quite right with Revelation Part 2's first teaser. Why? Well, we think it reveals too many of its surprises, which it should've held back for Part 2's actual release.

First, there's the fact that He-Man (or, rather Adam) survives being stabbed by Skeletor with the Power Sword in Part 1's finale. We see his wound being healed with magic before he takes on a more prominent role in proceedings later on in the trailer.

As for what that role is, it's all but confirmed that we'll be seeing Savage He-Man in Revelation Part 2. As Adam reveals to Skelegod (Skeletor's name while he wields the Power Sword) in the teaser, he's still able to call on the power of Grayskull. That's because the Power Sword is only a conduit, so he doesn't actually need it to obtain Grayskull's abilities.

This means he can still call on Grayskull's name to become more powerful – hence his transformation into Savage He-Man. Based on the trailer above, we'll see Savage He-Man and Skelegod go toe to toe, which will make for a fun fight.

There are other revelations in the teaser, too. We see Teela seemingly acquiring the powers of Castle Grayskull's Sorceress, He-Man riding Battle Cat after somehow reclaiming the Power Sword, and Orko's likely return in the final few seconds of the trailer. Finally, we see iconic He-Man characters like Buzz-Off and Stratos join the series' climactic battle.

All of this, then, begs the question: why has Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2's trailer spoiled some of its biggest surprises?

The answer is a simple one: Netflix and He-Man's showrunners are trying to appease the franchise's diehard fanbase.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Following Part 1's release in late July, plenty of He-Man fans were furious with how Netflix and showrunner Kevin Smith had reinvented the iconic series. Many believed that Smith and Netflix hadn't grasped what made He-Man such a revered show, with the titular character relegated to the side lines, which led to some calling Revelation Part 1 "a woke revival".

With Part 1 review-bombed post-release, Smith bit back – a move that stoked the fires further. Suffice to say, the fallout from Revelation Part 1's release was toxic, and some fans claimed that they wouldn't be tuning in to watch Part 2 when it arrives.

So it seems that Revelation Part 2's first trailer is Netflix and Smith's way of appeasing fans and trying to win back support. In putting He-Man front and center of the trailer, as well as bringing back classic characters from the original 1980s series, it appears that this is their way of placating a fanbase that was dismayed with the new direction that He-Man was taken in.

Many fans have made a similar observation, too. In the wake of Revelation Part 2's trailer being released, He-Man fanatics took to social media to state as much. One Reddit fan said: "I know they felt they needed to show 'you’re going to get He-Man kicking ass front and center!' after people being upset with part 1's focus." Meanwhile, on Twitter, some fans hit back at those who had lambasted Part 1, claiming that Part 2 would make them eat their words.

This trailer is basically a massive middle finger to everyone who trashed part one, now everyone who actually believes in this series can sit back and enjoy the ride. :) pic.twitter.com/dlyHsgrev4October 27, 2021 See more

Of course, this could be another 'bait and switch' trailer in the same vein as Revelation Part 1. Teasers for the series' first instalment appeared to center the show around He-Man, but that didn't end up being the case. Some fans aren't happy that Revelation Part 2's trailer spoiled potentially key story moments, either.

Regardless, Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 looks like it'll be a fitting end to Netflix's more adult take on the He-Man franchise. We're disappointed that the teaser gives a fair chunk of its plot away, but we're hoping that Netflix and Smith have held some big surprises back for its eventual release. If they haven't, we're guessing some fans will have something else to complain about post-release.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 arrives exclusively on Netflix on November 23.