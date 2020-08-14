Harlequins vs Sale Sharks live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby 2020 from anywhere

The Quins were in action when Premiership rugby was suspended in March, and they're here at Twickenham Stoop to welcome it back again. More than five months after Harlequins played their 13th game of the season - a defeat to Bristol Bears on a chilly Sunday, March 8 - they're back in action for their 14th of the season, where they'll face a high-flying Sale Sharks team with a new signing you might have heard about...

Read on as we explain how to watch a Harlequins vs Sale Sharks live stream today and catch all the action from the Premiership rugby restart.

Harlequins vs Sale Sharks live stream The game begins at 7.45pm BST on Friday evening, which is 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT for fans based in America, 6.40am NZST on Saturday morning in New Zealand, and 4.40am AEST in Australia. BT Sport has the rights in the UK, and this one will be shown on BT Sport 2. If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to watch the games online just as you would if you were at home.

All eyes will be on Manu Tuilagi, who looks set to make his Sale debut today, having left his boyhood club Leicester Tigers during the coronavirus-enforced break. The England centre's signing was the biggest of the summer, and the pinball machine will likely line up alongside fellow debutant Sam Hill, who left Exeter in March.

Sale are now sitting pretty in second, having been bumped up a spot from third after Saracens' 105-point deduction and relegation for breaking salary cap rules. They're five points behind leaders Exeter and seven ahead of 5th-placed Wasps, and will surely be in one of the playoff spots come the end of the season.

Harlequins are firmly in mid-table, and could rise to 6th if they win today and Bath lose to London Irish tomorrow. With relegation off the cards, there isn't a whole lot to play for except an outside shot at the playoffs, but they've got their work cut out closing the seven-point gap to Northampton Saints.

A lot of players have left and a lot of new signings have come in, so it'll be interesting to see how Mark Mapletoft's team gels. That said, South African pair Wilco Louw and Andre Esterhuizen are ineligible for today's game, due to visa difficulties.

Read on as we explain how to live stream Harlequins vs Sale Sharks online and get quality Premiership rugby coverage wherever you are right now.

Fancy more egg-chasing? Here's how to live stream Super League rugby

How to watch Harlequins vs Sale Sharks from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Try ExpressVPN today and get 3-months FREE with this deal ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

View Deal

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for rugby - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming live sport like today's match.

Harlequins vs Sale Sharks live stream: how to watch online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport shares the rights to Premiership rugby in the UK with free-to-air Channel 5, but Harlequins vs Sale Sharks is exclusive to BT Sport. It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm start. Don't forget that BT introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Harlequins vs Sale, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home. .

How to live stream Harlequins vs Sale Sharks in Australia

Fans of UK Premiership rugby Down Under can tune into all the action on Fox Sports 505 - available through Foxtel. Coverage of Harlequins vs Sale Sharks starts at 4.40am AEST on Saturday morning. You'll need its sports package added on to the base package, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to Super League, NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.

How to watch Harlequins vs Sale Sharks Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Harlequins vs Sale Sharks is on Sky Sport 1 at 6.40am NZST early on Saturday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Harlequins vs Sale Sharks live stream in the US

Rugby union fans based in the US can tune into Harlequins vs Sale Sharks with NBC Sports Gold, from 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use instead - loads of which come with a completely free trial. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into a broadcast.

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the rugby and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the rugby and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. Sling TV $35 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$35 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $59.99 a month and includes 70 channels. There's a 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

How to watch Harlequins vs Sale Sharks in Canada