Halo Infinite co-op gameplay looks like it was worth the wait

It's not too much longer before Halo Infinite's campaign co-op finally arrives but thanks to a new leak, we've got a clear look at how it'll play.

With a Halo Infinite co-op beta test currently underway for Halo Insiders, one participant known as Foxie117 has seemingly leaked this footage from this test early. Spotted by a too-rude-to-directly-name-user on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours (opens in new tab), Foxie117 posted three videos to YouTube, which have only been widely spotted three weeks later.

That's since been verified as authentic by r/HaloLeaks, and it's not hard to see why. Showcasing online co-op gameplay for Halo Infinite's opening mission, open-world exploration, and weapons drills, everything appears to be running smoothly. You can find these on Foxie117's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), though since there's a good chance those videos will be later removed, we've also included screenshots below.

It's been a long time coming

Many were disappointed that Halo Infinite didn't launch with campaign co-op back in December. Ever since Halo: Combat Evolved, each mainline entry has always included it. There's plenty to do in Halo Infinite's multiplayer in the meantime, but it's just not the same.

It's worth keeping expectations in check here. This leak offers a limited look at co-op gameplay and as it's not the finished build, finer tweaks are likely required before launch. Still, if that leaked footage is anything to go by, developer 343 Industries is going to be delivering exactly what players are looking for. I can't wait to dive in with a friend.

Previously, campaign co-op was expected to arrive alongside the big Halo Infinite update that kicked off Season 2, though developer 343 Industries ultimately delayed this feature. Right now, online co-op's aiming for an August launch, but anyone looking for a local two-player option has to wait until November. While it's later than we'd hoped, I daresay Halo fans have plenty to look forward to this Summer.