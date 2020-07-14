Halo 3 finally launches on PC, ahead of Halo Infinite's release later this year

Halo 3 is now available to play on PC, 13 years after its original release on the Xbox 360.

Widely considered the best game in the Halo series to date (at least until Halo Infinite releases later this year), Halo 3 was noticeably absent from the Master Chief Collection when it landed on PC in December, 2019 despite being available on Xbox One.

But, better late than never, Halo 3 is now available on PC through Steam, Xbox Game Pass and the Microsoft Store – so you can relive one of Master Chief's finest adventures in all its remastered glory.

The year of Master Chief

(Image credit: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

Running through the definitive Halo experience is sure to get us in the mood for Halo Infinite, due to release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X later this year. Because, let's be honest, most of us will need a reminder about what's going on considering we haven't had a mainline Halo game in five years, with Halo 5: Guardians being a a bit of a disappointment.

While you can pick up Halo 3 by itself for £6.99 / $9.99 / $11.45, we recommend grabbing the full Halo: The Master Chief Collection for £29.99 / $39.99 / $49.95, which includes Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo 3 – with Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 due to make their way to the collection in the future.

While the collection doesn't include every mainline Halo title – Halo 5: Guardians isn't included after all – it's sure to get you hyped for when the Master Chief makes his debut on Microsoft's next-gen console.

