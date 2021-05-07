Growing cost of cloud infrastructure troubles many companies

A recent survey found that many companies have seen their cloud bills go up, likely due to the increase in demand for cloud computing services.

Over two-thirds (68%) of respondents of the annual survey conducted by open source database company Percona, say that cloud infrastructure has become more expensive in the past year.

The survey also found that large enterprises were most likely to have moved their databases and applications to cloud services, with only 15% of them continuing to run them at their on-premises data center.

Open source adoption

The survey notes that enterprises appreciate the value of open source software with all of the respondents agreeing that “using open source provides benefits for their organization.”

An overwhelming majority (79%) also said they had increased their use of open source software in the last year.

When asked to enumerate the benefits of using open source, over half the respondents (63%) cited increased innovation, while 58% cited improved security .

Cost saving was a factor for just half the respondents while 21% used open source to avoid vendor lock-in.

Interestingly, the survey also asked respondents on how they see public cloud providers contributing back to open source.

59% would like to see the providers help improve the security of open source software, while 43% would want them to help improve the code quality. A similar number of respondents look at public cloud providers to enable open source to run on their cloud.