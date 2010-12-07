EVGA shows off GeForce GTX570 card

EVGA has introduced the newest addition to graphics card line, the GeForce GTX570, which is aimed at the interactive gaming market.

With the ability to combine up to three displays for 3D entertainment, as well as support for GTX gaming technologies such as NVIDIA Surround, 3D Vision, PhysX and SLI, the GTX570 definitely brings something new and powerful to the party.

Nvidia's reference GTX570 boasts a core clock speed of 732MHz, and a memory clock speed of 3800 MHz.

The "superclocked" GTX570 improves on those figures with 797MhZ, 3900Mhz and 1594MhZ, respectively. Those figures promise a very powerful DirectX 11 performance

Backing Up The Promise

EVGA is giving a 10 year warranty on the GEForce GTX570, with full customer service and technical support available.

Under the EVGA Advanced RMO programme, the company will quickly ship replacement products for those under warranty.

As added incentives to purchase the GTX570 soon, anyone buying before the end of January will receive free shipping to and from Europe.

There's also a step-up programme that allows those who own EVGA products to trade them in at value for the next step up the product ladder.

Last, but certainly not least, all the new GTX570 cards come with a custom precision skin and a free limited edition poster.