Grab these remaining Chromebook Prime Day deals now

The best Chromebook Prime Day deals have sold out faster than you can say ChromeOS, thanks to those deep discounts they've gotten this year. The good news is we found a couple of Prime Day deals still out there – and on the most popular Chromebooks too.

Currently, Google's Pixelbook Go with Intel Core i7 and 16GB of memory is $200 off, and with it, you're getting 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with Intel Core m3 and 4GB RAM is up for grabs with an 11% discount, making it more affordable than ever.

There are only a few of these ChromeOS babies left, so grab one now before they're gone.

Google Pixelbook Go: $1,399.00 $1,199 at Amazon

Weighing in at barely 2 pounds, the Google Pixelbook Go is a perfect pickup for those who want a machine that's both light and capable. With 12 hours of battery life, ChromeOS, and a cool LTE tethering option compatible with other Pixel devices, the Pixelbook Go is an excellent Chromebook.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with Intel Core m3 processor: $599.99 $519.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 is loaded up with an Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMC flash memory, a world-facing 13MP camera and front facing webcam, and a 12.2-inch, full HD 16:10 ratio touch display, perfect for note taking using the included stylus.



