Gotham Knights and the LG Wing: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 27

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Gerald Lynch, TechRadar's Executive Editor, Henry St Leger, TechRadar's Home Cinema Editor, and Matt Phillips, TechRadar's Video Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 27: The Batman (2021) movie, IFA 2020 and Tenet reviews

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: which minor character do you want to see star in their own video game?

We also share our thoughts on the upcoming Batman movie, the Gotham Knights game, and Christopher Nolan's Tenet. We also discuss the LG Wing and what TVs we expect to see at IFA 2020.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... we don't want to pay $30 for Disney's Mulan. You'll have to listen to the podcast to find out why.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.