Google's new plugin makes it easier to tell visually-rich stories in WordPress

Google's new Web Stories WordPress plugin is now generally available in the WordPress plugin directory after releasing in beta earlier this year.

Web Stories is essentially a custom editor that allows users to create AMP-powered stories directly from within WordPress which can be used to deliver news and other information alongside photos and videos in a way that site visitors can easily consume.

Google's new WordPress plugin also features a drag-and-drop interface that makes it possible for users to start creating stories in seconds.

However, for those who want to take full control of their stories, Web Stories also includes comprehensive visual editing capabilities, a re-envisioned visual media gallery, image masking, gradient editing, saved colors and styles and loads of other design features.

Stock images and templates

In order to help content creators start their stories off with high-quality media, Google has collaborated with the popular stock photo site Unsplash to make its extensive photo library just a click away in Web Stories as well as with Coverr to give them access to free stock video right from the editor.

Web Stories also includes fully designed templates for a variety of different story categories including beauty, cooking, DIY, entertainment, fashion, fitness, travel or well being content to help users get started faster.

Google plans to add more templates, stock media integrations and other features to Web Stories in the near future.

Interested users can add Web Stories to their WordPress sites now and the search giant has also created a handy guide to help them get started using the plugin.