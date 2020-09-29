Google’s Launch Night In event: Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast and what else to expect

The next big tech launch is almost upon us, and this time it's Google's opportunity to dazzle us with new gadgets and upgrades that you may want to purchase later in 2020.

Its big Launch Night In event is themed around how it's a totally virtual event, and it's designed to be online-only. The event is set for September 30, and it's due to start at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST (that's 4am AEST on October 1).

You can tune in along with us as we cover the event, but if you're here you likely want to know about what to expect.

The Google Pixel 5 is confirmed to be landing later this year - and we're almost certain it'll be a part of this big launch - but we're expecting a variety of other products that aren't smartphones too. Here's what we reckon will happen.

Google Pixel 5

2019's Google Pixel 4 (Image credit: Future)

The name is confirmed already by Google, and it's very likely we'll be hearing about the Google Pixel 5 at this launch event. It's a bit earlier than when Google usually unveils its new flagship device – in previous years they've been unveiled in October – and this year it's expected to just be the one phone.

Rumors of a Google Pixel 5 XL did exist at one stage, but more recently leaks have pointed toward the company streamlining to the one device. It's expected to cost

£615 (around $790 / AU$1,095) after a big price leak, and it may be out before the end of October.

One big thing is that it's expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, which isn't a top-end processor. If that's true, this device may have lower specs than previous versions of Google's handsets.

Other leaks point toward the same 12.2MP main camera and 16MP that we saw on the Pixel 4, and it's expected to get a Full HD 6-inch display as well.

Google Nest Audio

The original Google Home (Image credit: Google)

The so-called Google Nest Audio is rumored to be the company’s latest smart speaker, and it’s set to be the successor to its flagship speaker, the Google Home.

We’ve actually seen a lot of the Google Nest Audio in recent weeks, after the tech giant released a teaser video that showed off the wireless speaker’s new design, with a loaf-shaped build and fabric grille.

Said to offer superior sound to its predecessors, the Nest Audio has even been mistakenly sold by Walmart in the US, as one Redditor discovered.

“Audio quality blows the original Google home out of the water by a very, very wide margin,” the Redditor reports. “Highs are super clear and crisp, lows are remarkably delicate and defined whereas heavy bass items seem to have definition rather than just heavy output. Seems competitive with my Sonos IKEA Speakers at lower volumes.”

Of course, we’ll need to test it out for ourselves to find out whether the Nest Audio delivers in terms of audio quality – as well as its onboard Google Assistant’s smart home integration – but we’re excited to hear more about it at the big event.

New Google Chromecast

An older Google Chromecast model (Image credit: TechRadar)

Since June, we've heard rumors that the new Chromecast (codenamed Sabrina) will use a remote and a rejigged interface, and we're expecting to see it finally surface at Google's Launch Night In event.

Details are incredibly sparse on the specs right now, but the thinking here is that Google is making a device for both its tech-savvy users who know how to Cast as well as some less technical folks who still enjoy using a remote control to peruse their streaming devices.

Early leaked images of the device show that it's not a massive departure in terms of design from its predecessors and still connects to your TV through an attached HDMI cable. An XDA leaker says that the new Chromecast will come in three colors - white, black and peach - but couldn't confirm if it would support high-end AV formats like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

No word on pricing or release date yet either, but if it's anything close to the Chromecast 3rd-Gen ($35, £30, AU$59) or Chromecast Ultra ($69, £69, AU$95) then the new Chromecast could be the new de facto streaming device for most people.

Google Pixel 4a

The standard Google Pixel 4a (Image credit: TechRadar)

Remember the Google Pixel 4a from earlier this year? It’s getting 5G, and that’s something Google has already confirmed. At the same time as when it unveiled the Google Pixel 5 name, the company introduced a Google Pixel 4a as well.

We’ve yet to hear if any of the specs will change, but the most recent rumors suggest it’ll be the existing device but without any major changes.

Something else

We may see some surprises from Google. The products above are just what is rumored to be unveiled, but it may be that Google has kept something close to its chest and we'll see something entirely different at the launch.