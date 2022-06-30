Google's DIY Pixel repair is here, and it looks better than Apple's version for iPhones

Audio player loading…

Not so long ago, Apple started allowing iPhone users to repair certain faults for themselves, and now Google has started offering a similar service to Pixel owners.

In partnership with iFixit (opens in new tab), Google now offers parts and repair kits catering to a myriad of mobile maladies, covering the original Pixel through to the Pixel 6 line – though the exact selection of parts and supported phones seems to vary a bit from country to country.

You can order a kit online, and it'll come with the relevant replacement parts, along with the tools necessary to fit them. iFixit also provides detailed repair manuals for all supported fixable problems; available fixes include replacements for the screen, rear cameras, batteries, and in some cases, the charging assembly.

Want to make your Pixel last even longer?Starting today, @iFixit has the genuine Pixel spare parts you need to give your Pixel 2 through 6 a hardware makeover. 🤩To learn more, visit https://t.co/D6xprSZ2La https://t.co/a5WmCdqnXnJune 29, 2022 See more

Depending on the device and problem, the cost for these repair kits can range from around $22.99 / £24.99 (for a Pixel 2 camera) to $192.99 / £189.99 / AU$252.99 (for a Pixel 6 Pro screen).

At launch, the kits are available in the US, UK, Australia, and EU countries where the Pixel line is available.

Of course, these repairs won’t be for everyone – generally, we’d suggest getting a professional to fix your Pixel, unless you're confident in what you’re doing. Either way, another manufacturer that officially supports the right to repair is great.

For those who have the tech know-how or for whatever reason can’t easily get their phone repaired elsewhere, this is a handy option, and one which should make Pixel phones last all the longer – which is good for both our wallets and the environment.

Analysis: how does this compare to Apple’s Self Service Repair?

We haven’t tested either of these services ourselves, but from looking at them both it seems Google’s repair service might have some advantages over Apple’s.

For one thing, the replacement Pixel parts generally look cheaper – though this can vary, depending on the components in question and the region.

One key difference with these Pixel repairs is that you buy the relevant tools for the job from iFixit, whereas Apple Self Service Repair simply has you rent them. The latter is probably more sustainable, but alongside paying for the equipment rental, an enormous hold (of $1,100 excluding taxes in the US) will be put on your card, in case you don’t return the kit in full and on time.

That huge cost is because Apple sends out a full suite of tools, with the same selection sent out regardless of your issue, whereas iFixit just sends the tools you need for your device's specific ailment.

Another difference in Google and iFixit’s favor is that, at the time of writing, Apple Self Service Repair is only available in the US, though this is set to change.

Still, given how much trouble The Verge (opens in new tab) had when performing their own iPhone repair, you might want to skip it anyway, and it remains to be seen whether Google’s repairs will be any easier. Our advice? Pick up one of the best eco-friendly phone cases, and hopefully your phone won’t need to be repaired in the first place.