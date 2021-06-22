Google says AI and analytics can take its cloud to the next level

Google believes that artificial intelligence ( AI ) and data analytics are the key technologies that will be the impetus behind their cloud computing business going forward.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum, Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat shared the company’s excitement about its investments and the opportunities they bring to their cloud business.

“Our cloud business really is benefiting from extraordinary data analytics, the AI behind that, and then we’ve brought in talents to focus on very industry-specific solutions,” said Porat, adding that the company is well on its way to powering 100% of their data centers using renewable energy by 2030.

Major focus

Google Cloud along with the rest of the major cloud players, registered a sizable jump in revenue in Q1 2021, thanks in part to the pandemic accelerating the digital transformation plans for many businesses.

Porat is of the opinion that the current digital trends that businesses have adopted through the pandemic “will continue to endure.”

“I think it’s really important for each one of us to consider how we can embrace digital tools and technology to support both revenue opportunities and efficiencies in our own business,” Porat told Bloomberg.

Porat noted that Google’s cloud business distinguishes itself from its competition mainly Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure by its focus on clients in the financial services and retail.

Notably, earlier this year it launched an AI recommendation engine for online retailers to bolster personalized online shopping.

In the same vein, at Google I/O 2021 , Google Cloud announced the general availability of its new managed machine learning ( ML ) platform Vertex AI . The new platform allows businesses to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of AI models using the same AI toolkit that powers Google.

