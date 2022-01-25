Google Pixel 6a display, charging and pricing details have all leaked

Audio player loading…

The Google Pixel 6a is now expected to be landing in May 2022 (that's according to a leak a few days ago) and another report shares with us some of the specs we can expect on the upcoming smartphone.

According to leaker @Shadow_Leak on Twitter, the Google Pixel 6a's specs will include a 6.2-inch 60Hz display, a Google Tensor chipset and 30W fast charging.

Take all of this information with a pinch of salt as we've yet to see this source predict any smartphone related leaks, but @Shadow_Leak did previous provide accurate information on the Microsft Surface Pro 8 ahead of its reveal.

The leak says we'll see a 4,800mAh battery in the smartphone, 128GB of storage, the choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and Android 12 software.

It also says we'll see two rear cameras with a 12.2MP IMX363 main camera and a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide angle, while the front will see an 8MP IMX355 selfie camera. We've heard very similar to that before in a leak from other sources.

The below tweet shows you the full details from the source, but note that the poster used a follow-up tweet to correct themselves that it's a 6.2-inch 60Hz display rather than 120Hz.

Google Pixel 6a Scheduled for Q2 2022.Specs-6.2" 120Hz OLED Straight Display-Tensor GS101 Chipset Same as 6/6Pro-6GB/8GB RAM-128GB Storage-4800mAh + 30W Charging-12.2MP(IMX363)+12MP(IMX386) Ultra Wide Angle Rear Camera-8MP(IMX355) Selfie-Android 12-8.7mm ThickJanuary 23, 2022 See more

Analysis: The internal changes matter here

The Google Pixel 5a had limited availability (it was just in the US and Japan), so there's likely a lot of appetite around the globe for a cheaper Pixel handset. That's especially true when the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are among the most expensive phones right now.

If you own a Pixel 5a, these changes will sound slim, with a similar spec list to what we saw on 2021's device. The biggest changes are likely to be internal, and that's because Google is reportedly using its new Tensor chip.

If this leak - and others - prove to be accurate, the Pixel 6a will be running the same chipset as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. That was the company's big change for the Pixel 6 series, so it makes sense it wants to bring it to its whole range.

That said, we've often seen far less powerful processors included in the cheaper Pixel series. This will mark the first time we've seen the same chipset in the flagship and the cheaper alternative.

Via NotebookCheck