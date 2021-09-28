Google Pixel 6 prices, release date and colors leaked

Between Google itself revealing many aspects of the Pixel 6 range and leakers filling in the gaps, there’s not much that we don’t know – or at least have a good idea of – about the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, but one thing that we were unclear on was the price. Now though, we have some idea of that too.

According to This is Tech Today, the Google Pixel 6 will start at 649 euros (around $760 / £560 / AU$1,045), while the Google Pixel 6 Pro will start at 899 euros (roughly $1,050 / £775 / AU$1,450).

Of course, price conversions won’t be accurate, with the source suggesting that this might translate to $799 for the Pixel 6 and $1099 for the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel Fold could be on the way

Check out the best free Android apps

Everything you need to know about Android 12

In any case, those prices if right would make the Pixel 6 Pro a premium proposition, as expected, but the standard Pixel 6 might actually be quite affordable.

Beyond that, the source also claims that the Pixel 6 will be available in Fog and Carbon shades, possibly among others, and that the phones will be announced on October 19 and hit stores on October 28 – two dates we’ve heard before.

As ever with leaks we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but the release date bit is looking likely, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the prices in euros are right – but that still doesn’t tell us for sure what the phones will cost elsewhere.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: a promising price

If these prices pan out, then the standard Pixel 6 might not cost much more than the Pixel 5, which started at $699 / £599 / AU$999, and that’s despite it having a likely much higher end chipset.

The Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile could rival other high-end phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 – or maybe even the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, but it’s unlikely to reach the prices of the iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

So Google’s pricing looks like it could be quite reasonable all-round, with the Pixel 6 offering an upper mid-range option, while the Pixel 6 Pro is a real flagship, but not astronomically expensive.

That assumes this leak is right of course, and depends on how prices pan out in other regions, but it’s certainly a promising sign.

Read our full Google Pixel 5a review

Via Phone Arena