Google Pixel 5 might release under a slightly different name

The Google Pixel 5 is expected to launch towards the end of the year, but if a new leak is to be believed it might actually have a slightly different name than that - it could actually be called the Google Pixel 5s.

This comes from leaked photos supposedly showing the phone, from Twitter user @japonton - the snaps show the phone's front and back, but the most important detail is what's on the screen. It's the 'About Phone' page of the phone's Settings menu, and it shows the name of the device - as 'Pixel 5s'.

So what are we looking at here? Well, it could be a real prototype of the upcoming phone. Alternatively, it's actually possible to change the Device name of a smartphone, so maybe the Twitter user did just that in order to create fake news.

But the combination of the image of the phone, which shows a device we haven't seen before, alongside the menu, makes it seem possible that the Google Pixel 5 is actually the Pixel 5s.

Why would Google do this?

Así es el ... Pixel 5S.#leaks #googlepixel5 #pixel5 #Android11 #androidR pic.twitter.com/3EN4acC0wNSeptember 9, 2020

If this is true, it's not exactly clear why Google would add the 's' suffix to the Google Pixel 5's name, and though there are a few potential reasons, none are particularly compelling.

Maybe Google would change the name in order to differentiate the phones from the Pixel A line of affordable devices, such as the Pixel 4a, although since Samsung also uses 'S' for its premium devices and 'A' for its budget ones, Google could be accused of copying there.

It's also possible that there are brand new Google Pixel phones coming from a new line, and the phone pictured could be one of these. In that case, this wouldn't be the Google Pixel 5, just a spin-off of it in the same way as the Pixel 5a will likely eventually be.

We can only guess for now though, and we don't want to come to any conclusions just yet, especially since Google hasn't actually confirmed the Pixel 5s is its new phone (it's possible this is just a convincing fake). When more evidence comes to light either way, we'll bring it to you.