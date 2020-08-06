Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G release date may have just been revealed

When it launched the Pixel 4a, Google also confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 would be landing later in the year. The announcement didn’t say exactly when... except in France, where it seemingly briefly did.

A reader of 9to5Google spotted that on the French blog post announcement for the Google Pixel 4a, it stated that you’d be able to pre-order the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G on October 8.

The mention was quickly removed, but not before being screenshotted, and better yet, at the time of writing the mention is still visible on Google cache. The screenshot below shows the cached version once run through Google Translate.

This, then, is almost certainly the real pre-order date for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s when the phones will be fully announced, as it’s entirely possible that the announcement will happen before pre-orders open.

It’s also worth noting that while this is possibly the pre-order date for France, it may not be the same for all regions.

Still, it’s looking very likely then that the Google Pixel 5 will be announced in early October, which is no real surprise, as Google tends to announce its new handsets in October, though not always that early in the month.

We would of course still take this with a pinch of salt for now, but it seems very likely that it at least gives us a rough idea of when Google will unveil its next flagship.