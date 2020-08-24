Google Pixel 4a 5G leak reveals dual rear cameras and, yes, a headphone jack

New renders of the Google Pixel 4a 5G give us yet another look at the upcoming smartphone – and support rumors that it’s coming with a dual rear camera.

The renders, courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and site 91Mobiles , show a device that doesn’t look much different from the Pixel 4a that released at the beginning of August: still a black rectangle with a punch-hole for the front-facing camera in the display. (No, that’s not a second selfie lens in the Pixel 4a 5G renders – it’s just the stylized guitar pegs within the phone wallpaper, which you can see in our Pixel 4a review.)

The big change: the dual rear cameras:

And, again, because so many of you asked me to share my own, this likely is your closest look yet at which I assume #Google will soon launch as the #Pixel4a5G.360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions on behalf of my Friends @91mobiles -> https://t.co/hOLrapKHX9 pic.twitter.com/tpmNQa6dpsAugust 23, 2020

While the renders didn’t include details on the cameras, they could just be the two that appear on last year's Google Pixel 4: a 12.2MP main shooter and a 16MP 2x telephoto lens. Compare the two, however, and you’ll find the flash has been swapped to be on the top of the Pixel 4a 5G’s camera block.

That fits another recent rumor that purportedly showed off a photo of the Pixel 4a 5G with a two-rear-camera array. In that leaked photo, the 4a 5G (in white) was placed next to a smaller phone (in black), which could be the Pixel 5.

Pixel 4a 5G: bigger in every way

In any case, 91Mobiles published a bit of measurement data alongside the renders which supports our expectation that the 5G version will be physically larger. Unlike the Pixel 4a’s 5.8-inch screen and 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm dimensions, the render info suggests the Pixel 4a 5G will have a 6.1- or 6.2-inch display and allegedly measure 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.6mm – taller, wider, and thicker that the 4G LTE-only model, likely to accommodate the 5G modem and additional cameras.

The site supplied a 360-degree mock-up with the renders to show what else is coming with the phone. There’s not much else to glean, but it does show speaker grilles on the bottom on either side of the USB-C port and, yes, it still has the 3.5mm headphone jack on top.

Via Android Police