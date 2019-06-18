Google Pixel 4 range could have bigger screens and thicker bodies

With Google itself teasing the likely Pixel 4 design, we now have a good idea of what the upcoming phones will look like, but there are a lot of things that we still don’t know, such as how big their screens might be. Now, though, some potential sizes have leaked.

According to @OnLeaks (a reputable leaker) the Google Pixel 4 is likely to have a screen of between 5.6 and 5.8 inches, which would be a boost over the 5.5-inch screen of the Google Pixel 3.

The Google Pixel 4 XL meanwhile is supposedly likely to be between 6.2 and 6.4 inches, which at the upper end would make it bigger than the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 3 XL.

The iPhone 11 is also coming soon

Check out the first 5G phones

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is in the works

The source adds that the Google Pixel 4 is apparently roughly 147.0 x 68.9 x 8.2mm (or 9.3mm thick including the rear camera bump). That would make it slightly taller, wider and thicker than the 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm Pixel 3.

The Google Pixel 4 XL, meanwhile, is apparently around 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm (rising to 9.3mm at the camera bump), which would make it slightly taller and thicker, but a little narrower, than the 158 x 76.7 x 7.9mm Google Pixel 3 XL.

As ever we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt, especially as we haven’t heard any other screen size or dimension rumors yet, but there are no red flags here.

Another look at the likely design

Elsewhere, the apparent design of the Google Pixel 4 has also leaked again, this time in the form of CAD (computer-aided design) images shared by Ben Geskin.

Google #Pixel4 CAD pic.twitter.com/9cwXtwVjfHJune 16, 2019

These match what we’ve seen before, with the back unsurprisingly matching what Google has shown, while the front – which Google hasn’t yet revealed – looks to include either a notch or a top bezel. We’d originally expected a notch, but recent leaks suggests Google will actually be going full bezel.

We should find out for sure in October, as that’s when the Google Pixel 4 range is likely to land. Though you never know, Google might reveal the rest of the design before then given that it has already seemingly shown off the back.

These are the best Android apps

Via BGR