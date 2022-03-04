Google pulls all online ad sales in Russia

Audio player loading…

Google is suspending its online advertising services in Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military. The move marks a significant decision by the largest online ad platform by revenue.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company told Reuters. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

The ban covers Google's ad services, YouTube, and its outside publishing partners. Twitter and Snap have made similar decisions in recent days, also responding to unprovoked Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Everything changes for Ukraine

Google's decision follows other steps taken by the company, including removing RT News and Sputnik News from the Play Store, YouTube banning the same Russia state-backed news outlets, and banning Russian state-backed news outlets from using its ad services.

The company has also decided to temporarily disable the tools found in its Maps service providing live information about traffic conditions in the country, after users around the world were using the service to track the movement of troops and civilians.

The situation in Ukraine is dire, following an unprovoked and long-planned attack by the Russian military that has immediately drawn international condemnation.

For their part, technology companies have responded resoundingly. Apple, Spotify, Oracle, SAP, Snap, Meta, and many others have taken action against Russia, either by ceasing operating in the country or declaring their support for Ukraine.

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy also declared the company will offer its logistics infrastructure and cybersecurity knowledge to help the Ukrainians.

The US and EU have also responded with devastating economic sanctions, including banning some Russian banks from accessing the SWIFT payments network, which will only further the decline of the Russian economy.

Via Reuters