Google is spending $2bn on a new European data center

Google is planning to invest as much as $2bn in a new data center in Poland according to the country's daily business newspaper Pulz Biznesu.

The company isn't the only tech giant preparing to launch a new data center in Poland as Microsoft announced back in May that it will invest $1bn to build a new data center in the country.

In its report, the Polish paper quoted Google Cloud's territory manager for the heart of Europe, Magdalena Dziewguc who provided more details on the project, saying:

“Region Google Cloud in Warsaw is the biggest investment in infrastructure of this type in Poland. We are getting ready for it to be operational at the beginning of 2021.”

Jakarta region

In addition to expanding its operations in Europe, Google Cloud also announced that it has opened its first cloud region in Indonesia which will offer three cloud zones.

The company's ninth cloud region in the Asia-Pacific region is located in Jakarta but also includes Singapore and South Korea.

The launch of Google's new Jakarta region will bring lower latency access to data and applications which will help organizations in Indonesia accelerate their digital transformation. At the same time, customers will be able to meet specific regulatory and compliance requirements.

The new region will launch with Google's standard set of services including Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Bigtable and BigQuery.

