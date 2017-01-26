Google Daydream 2 could be the most beautiful VR headset ever

Claude Zellweger, HTC’s now-former design lead, is working on the Google Daydream platform.



In a tweet , Zellweger broke the news, but offered no details as to what his role will be or exactly what it is he will be working on first.



HTC has now confirmed to The Verge that Claude is no longer employed at the company and has shared the following statement:



“HTC can confirm that Claude Zellweger has left the Company. We appreciate his considerable contribution to HTC, and wish him well in his future endeavors. HTC continues to invest in talent and recruitment as part of our broader strategy to ensure the continued strength and integrity of the Company’s organizational structure.”

Zellweger, who led HTC’s design team through several successes like the HTC One M8, HTC 10 and most recently, the HTC Vive, will likely sit in a similar position within Google VR.



We had a chance to sit down with Claude at the launch of the HTC 10 to talk about its design. The interview is full of insight and sheds some light on the lengths that his team goes to find inspiration when building a new product. If you have a chance, you should check it out.

First steps at Google

What’s Zellweger’s first duty at Google VR? We can only guess, so let’s get right to it.



Google has been long-rumored to be creating a high-end virtual reality headset that’s more akin to the performance output seen in the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Unlike the Google Daydream View, this headset is said to not require a phone to use – it will be a self-powered, all-in-one experience.



Details have come at a slow trickle, but with Zellweger on the team, the pace might pick up considerably.



As the Daydream platform develops and attracts new manufacturing partners, it only makes sense that the Daydream View, Google’s reference Daydream headset design, would evolve with the times. Perhaps Zellweger will spearhead that effort too.

Whatever he works on at Google, his pedigree makes it clear that only good things are to come for its virtual reality division.