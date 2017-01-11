Goodbye Android Froyo 2.2, as the world leaves old mobile OS behind

Android Froyo 2.2 is, for all intents and purposes, dead. Fewer than 0.1% of people are using the outdated version of Google’s mobile operating system anymore, according to a new report from the tech giant itself.

There is still an incredibly small number of people using Android 2.2, but the stats (direct from Google) suggest Froyo devices that have accessed the Google Play Store in the last week are on the brink of extinction.

Basically, no-one who is still on Android Froyo is downloading apps or games anymore and are sitting off Google's radar.

It's unlikely we'll ever see the day Android Froyo fully dies - people will always be experimenting with older versions of Android's OS or still using Android 2.2 on older devices as they don't realize how outdated it is.

But from Google's perspective, Froyo is dead.

So long Froyo, thanks for the features

Froyo brought USB tethering and Wi-Fi hotspot features to Android when it launched in May 2010.

The software was available on phones such as the HTC Desire, Nexus One, Huawei IDEOS, HTC Wildfire and the Motorola Droid X - devices that cemented Android as a credible alternative.

The next release after Froyo, Android 2.3.3 Gingerbread, is still going strong with 1% of Android devices running the software.

The most popular software remains Android Lollipop with Android 5 taking up 10.1% of devices and 5.1 running on 23.3% of devices.

Android 6 Marshmallow is also popular with 29.6% of devices while Android 4.4 KitKat is on 22.6% of devices. Last year's Android 7 Nougat release still only makes up 0.7% of devices out there.