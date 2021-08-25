GoDaddy promises faster invoicing processing time for website designers

GoDaddy has announced another update to its payments offering - the addition of a new invoicing and payments feature set to ease the process for web designers and developers.

Through the use of integrated user interface, the new feature was made possible through technology acquired via the Poynt acquisition GoDaddy made in December 2020.

The feature is set to go live to a limited United States based subset of the company's GoDaddy Pro audience this month, before rolling out to more customers over time.

Invoicing made easy

Speaking on the launch, Tara Wellington, Product Lead for the Hub by GoDaddy Pro, said: "At GoDaddy, we know how busy our customers are managing the everyday tasks of running their own business."

"With GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments, we're providing our GoDaddy Pro members with a new solution to more efficiently manage their business invoicing and payments."

GoDaddy focused on removing the need for third party tools to manage and create invoices. GoDaddy also notes that collecting online payments is one of the top requested features from Pros due to there being limited alternatives in the market.

The feature allows GoDaddy customers to manage all of their accounts and invoices in one place, including the ability to view past invoices or payments, track paid/pending/overdue, issue refunds and receipts, among others.

GoDaddy Invoicing and Payments allows customers to create and send an invoice for free, although there is a per-transaction fee to collect payments online with GoDaddy Payments.

"With this new feature, GoDaddy will help me organize and manage all my client invoicing plus tracking them all in one place," said GoDaddy customer Mike Campbell, Business Development Specialist at MC Dynamic.

"GoDaddy makes it easier for an entrepreneur like myself to manage and grow my business in a seamless way."