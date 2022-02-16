GoDaddy is letting users turn their smartphones into a POS

By published

Watch out Square and Apple: GoDaddy has a plan to help merchants accept payments in-person

pos system being used in a store
(Image credit: Getty)
Audio player loading…

GoDaddy has announced it is launching into in-person payments by allowing users to turn their device into a point of sale (POS) device.

GoDaddy's solution is somewhat novel: unlike Square's physical reader (which connects to an iPhone) or Apple using the iPhone's NFC chip, GoDaddy is using QR codes and its app to let people pay merchants. 

"Without a terminal, dongle, or card reader, small business owners can accept payment using a unique one-time QR code generated on their smartphone via the free GoDaddy Mobile App for a smooth, contactless and quick sale," the company says.

GoDaddy QR pay

(Image credit: GoDaddy)

Small fees 

Although perhaps best known for its web hosting services, GoDaddy has been gradually expanding into new spaces over the past few years. 

The company says its point-of-sale tools offer some of the lowest transaction rates in the business, at 2.3% plus 30¢ for QR codes and a flat 2.3% fee for its POS hardware. 

Everything is managed by GoDaddy's Payments app, which helps merchants accept and manage payments from customers, as well as generating the QR codes on-demand. 

"This QR Code offering is just one of the ways GoDaddy continues to innovate in commerce and make taking payments, whether online or in-person, a seamless experience for both our everyday entrepreneur and their customers. ," the company wrote in a blog post.

READ MORE

>GoDaddy now owns the company that invented Managed WordPress

>New GoDaddy tools let microbuisnesses get even more creative online

>GoDaddy promises faster invoicing processing time for website designers

Competition will be tight: Square, Apple, and others, as well as Stripe for online payments, are all vying for the payments crown. Apple especially has the advantage of controlling the iPhone, a device most merchants likely have already.  

Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has been writing about technology for nearly a decade at various outlets, covering the rise of the technology giants, trends in enterprise and SaaS companies, and much more besides. Originally from Suffolk, he currently lives in London and likes a good night out and walks in the countryside.
See more Computing news