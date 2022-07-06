God of War Ragnarok release date revealed in achingly short new trailer

Audio player loading…

While we’ve known God of War Ragnarok was coming since the post-credit scene at the end of 2018’s God of War, Sony has been umming and ahhing about the release date for years.

No longer, though, as the publisher has finally announced when we’ll be able to get our frostbitten fingers on the Norse saga sequel.

In a somewhat muted announcement, opting not to share the news as part of a State of Play broadcast, developer Sony Santa Monica tweeted (opens in new tab) out an image revealing God of War Ragnarok’s release date is November 9, 2022.

There was a brief new trailer paired with the news, which you can watch below.

The new trailer doesn’t reveal much that we’ve not seen before. Kratos and his son Atreus are returning to battle the gods and monsters of Norse mythology, this time going toe to toe with the human electrical outlet, Thor.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the scenes on show in the trailer look very similar to what we played through in the previous games. Kratos and Atreus duke it out with undead Draugr, cutting them down with axe and arrow. Though, we do get a glimpse of what is sure to be a big boss battle in Ragnarok, the giant wolf Fenrir.

It will be fascinating to see how Sony Santa Monica works Fenrir into God of War Ragnarok, the giant wolf is a child of Loki. Which, spoilers, if you’ve not played through God of War (2018), is Atreus. Perhaps in this version of the myth the wolf will have a new genesis – or maybe we’ll see Atreus birth a pup. Though that feels like it would be a brave move on Sony’s part.

While Sony didn’t reveal much more about God of War Ragnarok, besides its release date, it did speak more about the two collector’s editions that will be available to pre-order on July 15.

If you pre-order God of War Ragnarok then your copy of the game will come with two items: Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic, the latter of which is a cosmetic item.

The digital deluxe edition comes with:

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Then there’s the God of War Collector’s Edition, which comes in a large box, modelled after the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. As well as all the digital extras that come in the deluxe edition, it also comes with:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

And then, finally, there’s the God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition. This set comes with all of the digital offerings of the Deluxe Edition, with these added physical extras:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

You can see the whole thing being unpacked in this video below.

After so long waiting, it’s excellent to have confirmation that God of War Ragnarok will indeed be coming out in 2022, meaning we will be having a major first-party release on Playstation this year.