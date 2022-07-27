Gigabyte’s G5 and G7 gaming laptops looking to target the Zoomer market

Audio player loading…

Gigabyte announced the launch of two new gaming laptops, the 15-inch Gigabyte G5 and 17-inch Gigabyte G7. Both are outfitted with an Intel Core i5 and either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, or RTX 3060 graphics card.

These particular laptops were made with multitasking in mind, according to the company, and are not only able to balance work or school-related tasks along with decent gaming performance, but are also 22% lighter than previous generations. It also includes a Thunderbolt 4 supported Type-C USB port, as well as an SSD slot that supports PCle Gen4. Even though these new laptops have a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 in them, they only feature DDR4 RAM.

This isn’t Gigabyte’s first foray into the laptop market in 2022, with an earlier release of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 . That one was a purely devoted high-end gaming laptop, however, while the G5 and G7 are hybrid gaming machines meant to also chew up work, school, and gaming and spit them out (within reason, of course).

As of right now, there is no confirmed release date or pricing for any of the listed configurations in the Gigabyte press release (opens in new tab), but given the specs, we suspect that the price will be in the sub-$1,500 range.

Analysis: Getting into the casual market

It makes sense why Gigabyte is trying to get a piece of what it even refers to as the “Gen Z” gamers, since COVID-19 completely changed the PC and laptop markets.

While dedicated gaming laptops still have their devoted audience, there’s a much larger need for laptops that can double as work machines for the remote worker, while still being affordable. The G5 and G7 attempt to capture this emerging casual market made up of a significant amount of Zoomers.

We'll have to wait and see if they compare to the best thin and light gaming laptops out there, and whether Gen Z will ultimately bite.