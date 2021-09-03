Gigabyte is replacing faulty power supplies – see if you're affected

Gigabyte has started to exchange or refund customers who purchased potentially faulty power supply units. In a video report from popular tech YouTuber Gamers Nexus, certain models of Gigabyte PSUs are alleged to have a higher than acceptable rate of failure, sometimes with explosive results.

WCCFTech notes that GP-P750GM and GP-P850GM power supply models were already recalled voluntarily by Gigabyte, but a return merchandise authorization (RMA) was unable to be issued until due to a security breach currently being investigated. Anyone who has purchased the aforementioned PSUs can now refund or replace the item, provided you meet the eligibility criteria.

How to get your refund

Gigabyte updated the Aorus website with guidance on how to proceed and notes that you'll need proof of purchase to submit your request. This includes step-by-step instructions on how to apply for your replacement or refund, including if you purchased from an authorized Gigabyte reseller, and if you purchased from an authorized reseller that isn't processing exchanges or refunds directly.

There are also steps to take if you bought your product online from a non-authorized reseller such as an online marketplace like eBay or Amazon marketplace, though Gigabyte states that only a replacement and not a refund will be issued in this circumstance.

Both of these PSUs are rated 80+ Gold, a rating typically reserved for some of the most reliable products on the market, indicating the hardware should be 80% efficient at 20%, 50%, and 100% loads.

Ratings also include (from least to most efficient) Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium to further categorize efficiency. As Platinum and Titanium ratings are generally reserved for use in Workstation PC's, an 80+ Gold power supply is a desirable rating for most gaming desktop computers given their reliability.

Of the two models applicable, you'll need a product with the following serial numbers:

Power Supply Model GP-P750GM: N20243G001301 thru SN20453G025430

Power Supply Model GP-P850GM: N20343G031011 thru SN20513G022635

The vast majority of official Gigabyte partners are participating in this exchange/refund program so unless you purchased your PSU unconventionally, it's likely your claim will be handled with the retailer. That said, if you're one of the unlucky few who find their retailer isn't involved with the program then you can either email powersupply@gigabyteusa.com or utilize the claims portal currently set up on the Aorus website.

Analysis: Should you be concerned?

If you have one of the power supply units listed then we would recommend you look to get it exchanged or refunded, even if it hasn't exhibited any faults so far. It's unclear how long this program will run for, and while you'll have to do without a PSU (and effectively, your PC given it won't be powered) until it can be replaced, keeping a recalled product isn't worth the risk for the rest of your components.

A large issue that was mentioned by Gamers Nexus during their reporting was that these models of PSU were bundled with other highly coveted products such as Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs in the Newegg Shuffle, and Newegg's return policy requires you to send back the entire bundle purchased, rather than just the single faulty or recalled product.

The current return policy regarding bundle purchase on Newegg's website reads as follows: "Bundles are offered as a way to purchase multiple items together at a discounted price. If you wish to return a Bundle for a refund, you must request a return within the applicable Newegg Return Policy period and you must return the ENTIRE BUNDLE. Items sold as part of a Bundle may be returned individually for replacement if you request a replacement within the applicable Newegg Return Policy period for that individual item."

We have reached out to Newegg to verify if the affected Gigabyte PSUs will be an exception to this rule. Failing that, you can take your proof of purchase directly to Gigabyte and in accordance with the procedure posted on the Aorus website, they will handle the refund or exchange directly.

During some tests on 10 of the PSUs, Gamers Nexus notes that a graphics card was damaged when one of the power supplies catastrophically failed, but we have yet to see any reports from consumers who have experienced the same misfortune. Still. we've reached out to Gigabyte to see if its exchange program covers other hardware that may have been affected by a power supply failing.