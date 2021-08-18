Gigabyte hacker spills details on next generation AMD Epyc Genoa series

Confidential details about AMD ’s upcoming EPYC 7004 “Genoa” server CPU series, supposedly stolen by threat actors from Taiwanese hardware manufacturer Gigabyte , appear to have been posted online.

Following last week’s ransomware attack , the threat actors revealed their loot contained all kinds of documents from various hardware manufacturers, including an American Megatrends debug document, an Intel "Potential Issues" document, an "Ice Lake D SKU stack update schedule", and an AMD revision guide.

It appears Gigabyte either didn’t engage with the ransomware operators or was unable to agree on a ransom figure. Irrespective of what transpired, the threat actors later dumped all the confidential documents online after the expiry of the ransom deadline.

German magazine ComputerBase has apparently perused documents posted by the threat actors and revealed that a revision document dated July 2021 describes a variety of yet-to-be-announced technical details related to the Zen 4 Epyc CPUs.

AMD set to rule the server space?

According to Videocardz, the document describes the revised motherboard thermal and power compatibility guidelines for the Zen 4 CPUs, including the layout of the compute tiles.

If the leaked documents are to be believed, AMD is upping the core count once again, and the Zen 4 Genoa server CPU will ship with up to 96 cores, and a whopping 192 threads. The documents also show the processor to be able to work with 12-channel DDR5 memory .

The increased compute comes at the cost of increased power consumption, and the documents show that the thermal design power (TDP) of the Genoa CPUs will be between 320W to 400W.

Remember, however, that the authenticity of the documents has not yet been established, and the specs could be very different when Genoa CPUs hit the shelves next year.

When contacted, an AMD representative told TechRadar Pro the company “won't be commenting on the news of the leak at this time".

