Giants vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch the NFL week 13 game from anywhere

The Giants have now won three in a row. As wrong as that sounds, it's true (we've checked multiple times), but their grip on the NFC East is far from solid and today they face a Seahawks team that appears to be finally getting its defense in some sort of order. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Giants vs Seahawks live stream and watch all the NFL week 13 action online today.

Seattle are the overwhelming favorites for this one, but fortunately for the G-Men this looks like a weekend they can afford to lose on. The Giants have the same record as Washington but have the upper hand in the NFC East, having beaten them twice, and Philly are a game behind. Fortunately for Joe Judge, both of them have been handed nasty looking fixtures for week 13, with Washington up against Pittsburgh, and the Eagles playing the Packers.

Giants vs Seahawks live stream The New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks game kicks off at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT (9.05pm GMT) at the freshly renamed Lumen Field (previously CenturyLink Field) in Seattle, Washington. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by drawing up a clever VPN play.

Thing are looking pretty good for the Seahawks too, with Pete Carroll's men looking like a shoo-in for the playoffs, despite only being a game ahead of the Rams in the loaded NFC West.

Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should get plenty of joy against a defensive unit that's allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL this season, and with Daniel Jones either set to miss out or play through injury, the Giants have next to no chance of keeping up offensively, even if the Seahawks defense reverts back to its terrible worst.

Oh, and Seattle are yet to lose at home this season, and New York are yet to beat a team with a winning record. Read on as we explain how to watch the Giants vs Seahawks online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Giants vs Seahawks from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Giants vs Seahawks live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Giants vs Seahawks game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven't, a great option right now is to take advantage of Sling TV's FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure. How to watch Giants vs Seahawks FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Giants vs Seahawks game 100% free!

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Giants vs Seahawks.

Giants vs Seahawks live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Giants vs Seahawks clash kicks off at 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT in Canada, and CTV and TSN are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Giants vs Seahawks game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

Seahawks vs Giants live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online today

You can tune in to the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants game via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! The game kicks off at 9.05pm GMT. For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you'd prefer access on a contract-free basis.

How to watch Seahawks vs Giants: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. The Seahawks vs Giants game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 8.05am AEDT on Monday morning. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).