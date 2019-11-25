Google Pixel 4 and 3a prices have been slashed in the name of Black Friday

Well just as we'd hoped, Black Friday is quickly becoming the time to pick up a new Google Pixel 4 - the latest smartphone from the tech giant.

This Black Friday phone sale comes from various retailers including Google itself, as they have has cut prices on a few products including the Pixel 4, 4XL the even more affordable 3a, certain smart home kit and more.

The Google Pixel 4 was released only a month ago, so it's got all the bells and whistles of a modern flagship smartphone like a high-end screen, snappy chipset and impressive camera capabilities. It launched for £669, but the deal takes it down to £599, which is impressively low for such a new phone.

Perhaps the more interesting smartphone of the two is the Google Pixel 3a, an affordable version of the Pixel 3 that retains its design and many of its features, with a slightly weaker chipset and camera AI.

That being said, it's still a great phone, especially because of its cheap price. A sale on it, that knocks off almost 20% (£70 in total) makes it an even better option for people who want an accomplished 2019 smartphone at a low price.

Google Pixel 3a: £399 £329 at Google Store

Google's affordable smartphone made a splash when it debuted, and it's pretty cheap now with this deal wiping £70 off the cost. Only having to pay £329 for one of the best budget camera phones in the world seems like a steal, so you better act fast to grab it for yourself. Also available for £329 at Argos | at Currys | at Carphone Warehouse



Not in the UK? There's a great deal on the Google Pixel 3a in the US, and we'll monitor the Pixel 4 prices to see if they drop too.

Google Pixel 3a, 64GB $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy is offering up to $150 in savings on the Google Pixel 3a. You can save $100 instantly, plus an additional $50 with qualified activation from AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.

