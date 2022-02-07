Ghostwire Tokyo may be spooky but at least the PC system requirements aren't

Audio player loading…

Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to come out in a little over a month, and the developer has just released the system requirements for the PC version of the game.

The system requirements are listed on the Ghostwire: Tokyo Steam page, and they're incredibly easy-going for a game that's only coming out on PS5 and PC. The game only has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 5500 XT listed as its minimum specs, and lists the 9-year-old Intel Core i7-4770K as its minimum CPU option.

The only high barrier to entry for most modern gaming PCs is going to be the memory requirements. The developer is recommending a minimum of 12GB of RAM to run the game, and a recommended 16GB of RAM. The store page doesn't say what resolution or graphics options these configurations will be good for, but it's a lot more reassuring than something like Dying Light 2 trying to recommend users spring for an RTX 3080 for 1080p.

When Ghostwire: Tokyo comes out on March 25, you can bet we'll be going hands-on with the PC version of the game to see how well the developer handled the port, just like we did with Dying Light 2.

Here are the full system requirements and recommended specs for Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Storage: 20GB

SSD Recommended

Recommended:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16GB

GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Storage: 20GB SSD

Analysis: a relieving PC port, maybe?

One of the things that has been bothering me a lot about the latest AAA games to hit the PC lately is that system requirements are extremely high, in a time when it's never been harder to get your hands on a graphics card.

With Ghostwire: Tokyo, though, you should be able to get by with a GTX 1060, and that's still the most popular graphics card out there. Just by virtue of making this PC game easier to run, Tango Gameworks instantly expands its potential player base. And it's not even like this isn't a next-gen game.

Ghostwire Tokyo is being exclusively released on PS5, so the developers didn't even really need to consider last-generation hardware on the console side.

I can't wait to get my hands on this game to see how well it runs, whether it's on the older GPUs listed on the store page, or seeing what it takes to run the game maxed out at 4K with the maximum graphics. And if Ghostwire: Tokyo is anything like The Evil Within and its sequel, it's going to be a gruesomely beautiful game. Hopefully the framerate doesn't add to the fear.

