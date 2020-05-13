Ghost of Tsushima is about to get an extended gameplay reveal – here's when

Sony has announced a new State of Play episode for tomorrow (May 14) that will focus on the upcoming PS4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima.

The episode will provide an extended look at developer Sucker Punch’s open-world epic, which is coming to PS4 on July 17 after a small delay. The show kicks off at 1pm PT/4pm ET/9pm BST, and you can watch the broadcast on either Twitch or YouTube.

Clocking in at 18 minutes, gamers will get to see extended new gameplay footage that showcases Ghost of Tsushima’s exploration, combat and other unique features. Expect to see lots of claret and glistening steel blades.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima: https://t.co/RnNIBAUKQbTune in Thursday at 1pm Pacific time pic.twitter.com/5kPGGl1WeHMay 12, 2020

If you were hoping for any PS5 news or updates, temper your expectations. Sony has said that this State of Play episode is solely focused on Ghost of Tsushima and there won’t be any PS5 announcements. We did get to see the new PlayStation Studios video intro, though, so there’s that.

If you’re interested in Sony’s sword-wielding samurai adventure, pre-orders for Ghost of Tsushima are now live, and you can snag a Collector’s Edition which includes a whole host of game-related goodies.

