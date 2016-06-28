Getac releases second generation T800 G2 rugged tablet

Rugged computer designer and manufacturer, Getac, has released its second generation T800 fully rugged tablet - the T800 8.1 inch. Its thin and ergonomic design allows greater productivity for mobile field workers and those operating in tight spaces and extreme environments. It offers best-in-class battery and an optional hot-swappable SnapBack battery for potentially limitless life.

“Getac continues to push the boundaries for mobile rugged devices and the Getac T800 fully rugged tablet does just that with its improved power efficiency, durability and security options,” said Chris Bye, president of Getac UK.

The new 8.1” touchscreen T800 includes an Intel ATOMx7 Quad Core processor, providing improved power efficiency as well as the best battery run-time performance in its class. The tablet also takes advantage of the advanced security solution that’s in-built in Windows 10.

Other features of the T800 include:

10 hours of battery life with an additional 10 hours using a hot-swappable SnapBack battery option

Additional SnapBack options include a 2-in- 1 SmartCard and RFID/NFC reader, or 2-in-1 SmartCard and magnetic stripe reader

Getac’s signature sunlight-readable LumiBond 2.0 display and a 170-degree screen viewing angle that is large enough to comfortably view documents and complete data entry with minimal scrolling

A full HD webcam for video conferencing, an 8MP rear camera with LED flash for crisp images and video, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and optional 4G for reliable connectivity

Optional Discrete GPS provides high-performance location awareness.

Other security features include: TPM 2.0 monitors and protects system start-ups to ensure the device is tamper-free before releasing control to the operating system, while BitLocker protects data at rest, in use and in transit.

Multifactor authentication options, such as a SmartCard and RFID reader, work in tandem with Microsoft Windows 10 identity protection features, including Microsoft Passport and Credential Guard for additional protection.

MIL-STD810G and IP65-certified to survive drops up to six feet, rain, dust, vibrations, shock and extreme temperatures from -14.5 to 50°C (operating temperature) and -40°C to 71°C (storage temperature).

Image Credit: Perfectlab / Shutterstock