Don't buy a hard drive - get 5TB of cloud storage instead

Polarbackup has introduced a new ultra-affordable cloud storage service, offering rock-bottom prices without compromising on reliability or security - and TechRadar readers receive an exclusive 92% discount.

Polarbackup 5TB cloud storage - $79.99/£66.75/AU$125

This offer from Polarbackup is jaw-droppingly good. It's cheaper than purchasing a 5TB hard drive, and you gain access to full cloud backup capabilities to boot. Polarbackup is also operated by Zoolz, an established player in the cloud storage market, so you can be sure your data is secure in the long term.

At $79.99/£66.75 (about AU$125) for a lifetime 5TB subscription, Polarbackup is cheaper than buying a hard disk drive of equivalent capacity. Lower capacities are available, but the 5TB version remains the cheapest at less than $16 per TB.

Your data is never deleted (as the subscription never expires), you can back up an unlimited number of external devices - from USB drives to CCTV systems - and Polarbackup even supports file versioning.

Polarbackup supports both Windows and Mac and uses zero knowledge, 256-bit encryption to keep your files safe. The service is also operated by Zoolz (one of the best cloud storage providers on the market) so you can be sure your data is safe and secure in the long term.

Just bear in mind that this is a cold storage service, which means you won’t be able to retrieve files instantaneously. You may have to wait up to 12 hours (but likely less) to access your files, which could pose issues for some.