Get 30% off high-resolution stock images and vectors with this enticing deal

Stock photos company Yay Images has a library of 11.7 million images and 200,000 HD/4K videos, and offers life-long rights and no limitations on marketing or advertising.

With this exclusive deal for TechRadar readers, you can get 30% off of any monthly or yearly plan by using the code TR30 at checkout.

Trusted by the biggest names in the tech industry - such as AppSumo, Yoast, Match, IAC, and Vimeo - this stock image platform is up there with the best places to look for photos and vectors.

Yay Images Unlimited Plan: $29.00 $20.30 per month Save 30% - This plan includes 200,000+ HD and 4K videos, 1.2 million vectors, and 11 million images, as well as extended license, lifetime download history and access to the start up “perks” marketplace. View Deal

Yay Images lets you filter by keywords, color and visuals, and you can use the images you’ve licensed for virtually anything. You also get copyright protection, flexibility to match your image needs and anytime cancellation.

Why is this a good deal?

This platform is ever expanding, adding hundreds of thousands of photos every week, including high-resolution images, vectors, and graphics trusted by some of the biggest names in tech.

Unused capacity is rolled over to the next month, meaning you'll always get what you pay for. You can also cancel your subscription any time and Yay Images will continue to host your images.