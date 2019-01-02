Generate your own 2018 Instagram palette with Year of Colour

How well curated was your Instagram feed in 2018? Year of Colour is a new web app that takes all the snaps you've shared over the last 12 months (or a custom period of your choice) and pulls out the dominant shades to create a personal bubble diagram.

The idea is that more harmonious colors mean a more attractive feed that's more likely to get people tapping that heart icon.

To give it a try, visit the site and log in using your Instagram account (you can only create palettes for accounts you own). If you're happy with the permissions it requires, go ahead and enter an email address, which will be used to send your report).

Share and print

Year of Colour extracts hues from your most liked photos, and produces a diagram based on the shades in your top 100 snaps. The larger the dot, the more of the color is in the image.

The app also offers a collection of controls that allow you to rearrange the dots based on factors including brightness, saturation, time and popularity.

Once you're happy with the results, you can share the visualization on Instagram (provided you're using a mobile device – it's not possible to post pictures from a desktop without a few tricks) and pre-order a print for your wall.

