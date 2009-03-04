WIN! Gaming desktop PC and Empire: Total War

To celebrate the release of ultimate strategy game Empire: Total War on the PC, TechRadar has teamed up with the good folks at SEGA to bring you a fantastic prize worth over £1,000.

One lucky winner will receive a Dell XPS 625 desktop PC unit and a copy of Empire: Total War, the game PC Gamer magazine is calling "The grandest, most spectacular work of strategy gaming on the PC".

And if you don't manage to snaffle the first prize, don't worry as three runners-up will each receive a copy of the game Empire: Total War.

Empire is the fifth instalment of The Creative Assembly's acclaimed Total War series, which has sold over five-and-a-half million units worldwide.

Empire is the most comprehensive strategy game ever created and debuts the biggest single requested feature addition to the acclaimed franchise – full Naval combat.

Dell's XPS 625 is a desktop machine more than capable of getting the best of the strategy game.

Housing unlocked AMD Phenom II Black Edition Processors (2.4GHz, 95W), the machine can be overclocked and also features a 512MB ATI Radeon HD 4670 graphics card and 2,048MB 800MHz Dual Channel DDR2 SDRAM memory.

Hard drive space is an impressive 500GB and you also get a 16X DVD+/- RW Optical Drive.

The OS included in the package is Windows Vista Home Premium.

This competition has now closed. The winner was Terina Davidson. The runners up are Andrea Ingham, Amanda Hoyland and Helen Wood.

More competitions: Prizefinder and Loquax.

For more information on Total War, go to www.totalwar.com.

Please note that competition is open to UK residents only. Under 16s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to TechRadar's reasonable satisfaction.