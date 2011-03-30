Wii 2 unlikely to go down the 3D route

UDPATE: Nintendo has confirmed that it will unveil a second-generation 'Wii 2' at this year's E3 in June. Check out Wii 2 news and rumours: what you need to know for the details.

Nintendo has dropped a number of hints about what we should expect (or rather shouldn't) in the new Wii, explaining that the Wii 2 is unlikely to have 3D technology.

Although the Nintendo 3DS came out with some nifty 3D tech, the Wii 2 looks to be going down a slightly different road.

Given that the original Wii didn't even have HD, we can forgive Nintendo for not jumping on the 3D with glasses bandwagon for the new Wii.

The 3D goggles do nothing

In an interview, 3DS hardware producer Hideki Konno told CNN: "I think at Nintendo, we realise that any sort of goggle-type 3D technology was not going to work.

"In order to make 3D technology viable with video games, we thought we needed to have glasses-free 3D."

In the same interview, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime also told CNN: "Glasses-free is a big deal. We've not said publicly what the next thing for us will be in the home console space, but based on what we've learned on 3D, likely, that won't be it."

These comments back up what Nintendo's general manager Shigeru Miyamoto said back in July 2010.

Interestingly, Nintendo has been trying out the Wii on a bigger glasses-free display but this is said to be more proof of concept than anything else.

Which means it's highly unlikely, the Wii2 will come with its very own glasses-free display in the box. Although that would be pretty awesome.

There's been no announcement regarding the Nintendo Wii 2, but all rumours are pointing to this year's E3 in June.

Via Engadget