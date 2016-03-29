It's Virtual Reality Week - here's everything you need to read

On August 1 2012, a Kickstarter campaign for a virtual reality headset called the Oculus Rift was launched. It was a record breaker, ending with 947% of its original funding goal, and went on to kick-start the new wave of virtual reality.

Since then we've seen Sony, Samsung, LG, HTC, Valve and many others enter the arena, with plenty others sure to follow.

This week, the final consumer Oculus Rift starts shipping out to buyers, with the HTC Vive to follow just days later. It's a big reason to celebrate, so that's exactly what we're going to do.

Over the course of the next week we'll be ushering in the new age of VR with a series of features, reviews, and roundups of some of the best VR devices and games out there. We'll be telling you how to build the best PC for your VR system, discovering how the porn industry is changing with virtual reality, and telling you what it's like to spend a whole weekend with the HTC Vive.

Yes, it's going to be quite a varied week.

We'll be using this page as a one stop shop for all our VR Week content, so keep coming back over the week for more. Enjoy.

