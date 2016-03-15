Ubisoft is making an Assassin's Creed VR 'experience' to tie-in with the film

There may not be a console installment of Assassin's Creed coming this year, but there's going to be plenty to keep fans of the franchise busy. Ubisoft has just announced at GDC that the company will be releasing a VR 'experience'.

According to Polygon, the 'experience' - definitely not 'game' - will tie into the Assassin's Creed film, which hits cinemas on the 21st December and stars Michael Fassbender. This suggests that it will similarly be set in 15th Century Spain, during the Inquisition as the film is using a setting which has so far not been portrayed in-game.

Practical Magic

To make the 'experience', Ubisoft has partnered with New Regency and Fox and VR firm Practical Magic. Presumably what we can expect is essentially a short film which works in 360 degrees, in a similar vein to the 360-degree films produced by many other companies who are keen to make use of the new technology.

Shooting locations for the 'experience' apparently include Spain, Malta and the UK - though it is unclear whether it will also be starring Fassbender or any of the other actors from the film. We just hope that all of the characters will have faces.