PS4 Pro games: here are 30 reasons to get excited about Sony's updated hardware

PS4 Pro is almost upon us. In just about a week's time, Sony's hypercharged console will make its way to living rooms around the world.

Sony has thrown down the gauntlet to Microsoft and its Project Scorpio Xbox sequel with its 4K and HDR-capable console (which oddly doesn't support 4K Blu-ray) that's going to pump-up both your existing PS4 gaming catalogue and the next wave of PS4 VR titles.

So how exactly is that going to happen? Developers will be able to patch support for the PS4 Pro's power into older games to take advantage of the new visual features. But that shouldn't give original PlayStation 4 owners anything to fear –PlayStation 4 games sold from October onwards will have to support both the new PS4 Pro console and the standard PS4 and PS4 Slim models.

While Sony has yet to announce brand-new games that will launch with PS4 Pro support, it did reveal existing titles and previously announced games in development that will be given an additional benefit: some combination of enhanced performance via boosted CPU and GPU, with resolution up to 4K, HDR imaging technology and faster, more stable frame rates.

Sony says that there will be 30 games with Pro Mode support on PlayStation 4 Pro launch day, with around 15 more to come before the end of 2016.

Here's the list of every game we know about so far with PlayStation 4 Pro's "Pro Mode" support:

Battlefield 1

Battlezone

Bound

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Dishonored 2

Driveclub VR

EA Sports FIFA 17

Firewatch

Helldivers

Hitman

Hustle Kings

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Knack

Mafia III

Mantis Burn Racing

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

NBA 2K17

Neon Chrome

Paragon

PlayStation VR Worlds

Ratchet & Clank

Rez Infinite

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

Rise Of The Tomb Raider

Robinson: The Journey

Smite

Super Stardust Ultra

The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elders Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Of Us Remastered

The Last Of Us: Left Behind

The Playroom VR

Thumper

Titanfall 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Viking Squad

Wheels of Aurelia

World Of Tanks

XCOM 2

After the slew of launch games get the Pro treatment, the next games coming down the pipeline include Watch Dogs 2, Killing Floor 2, The Last Guardian and Final Fantasy XV, with the likes of Nioh, Resident Evil 7 Biohazardand For Honor to follow in early 2017.

One of the titles we're most curious about is the PlayStation VR title Far Point. At the PlayStation 4 Pro reveal event in New York City, the sci-fi first person shooter seemed to be running with textures far more detailed than the earlier builds allowed for. This is particularly important for Sony's headset, as some criticism has been levelled at its visual fidelity compared to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive competition.

The PlayStation 4 Pro will launch November 10 for £349/$399. And while they're not getting 4K support, all PlayStations (including the £249/$299 PlayStation Slim launching on September 15) will be getting a software update activating HDR support. Australian pricing has yet to be announced.